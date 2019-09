Taylor Swift On Writing Songs About Boyfriends & Muses

Later, Swift remarks somewhat tellingly, "It sounds like you take ownership of the past, and not just the good parts." Boyd, Swift notes, even published love notes from Clapton. Boyd is open about her history with fame's acid touch, the good parts and the bad. This isn't something Swift has done, at least as of yet. In 2016, following increasing media scrutiny and a dust-up with Kanye West, Swift withdrew from public life. She stopped posting on Instagram and declined media performances and interviews. When she returned, she claimed she was the "new Taylor." "New" Taylor was aware that Buzzfeed had written a thinkpiece about her enduring victimhood , but she didn't care. "New" Taylor seemed content to interact only with her most rabid fans. She didn't give interviews, but she lurked on Tumblr, a practice called "Taylurking." When British Vogue put her on its cover, she sent a poem instead of giving an interview. When TIME selected her as a silence-breaker, she gave a brief interview about her harassment case and nothing more.