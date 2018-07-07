Halsey recently announced the end of her relationship with G-Eazy and the toll the split is taking on her reared its head during her set at the Common Grounds Music Festival in Michigan on Friday night.
A fan video, showing her with her recently dyed turquoise hair and a matching blue stage costume, was uploaded to YouTube of the performance. In it, Halsey can be seen struggling to continue while singing “Sorry” and then openly crying as she sang the lines, “Someone will love you / But someone isn't me.”
The crowd can be heard singing along with her on the bridge of the song, and as it finished, Halsey wiped away a tear, stood up, and continued on.
Halsey announced the breakup via a post in her Instagram Stories on 3rd July, where she characterised the split as “taking some time apart.”
Billboard spoke to G-Eazy ahead of the split, and he revealed that the pair had been in the studio together “just the other night” and recorded a few songs, after their successful single “Him and I.”
G-Eazy starts his Endless Summer tour with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil’ Uzi Vert on 20th July. Halsey is currently on her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour, continuing through 26th September.
