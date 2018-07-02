The Real Reason Football Players Bleach Their Hair For The World Cup

Just when you thought countless hours of training couldn't unify a sports team more, three of Mexico's World Cup players went and bleached their hair blond — together. And if you're wondering why Javier Hernandez, Carlos Salcedo, and Miguel Layun went full-on Eminem with their look, the answer is a lot more heart-warming than just following the latest hair colour trends.
??♂️ + ?? = ⚡️.— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) July 1, 2018
¿Les gusta el nuevo Look de @CH14_ y @Miguel_layun? ?#NadaNosDetiene | #Rusia2018 | #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/EvvMBsEK2H
The tradition actually dates back to 1998, when the Romania team bleached their hair as a sign of unity and a way to bring them luck for the World Cup in France. The blond ambition might've given them some team bonding — and made the commentators' job especially difficult as they tried to tell the players apart — but it sadly wasn't enough to secure a win against Croatia, who eliminated them in the second round.
So... some of the #MEX players have dyed their hair blonde for today’s game v #BRA.— Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) July 2, 2018
As a commentator you immediately fear the worst, à la Romania 1990.#bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/VIwCFyXeyl
Mexico is clearly hoping to have a different stroke of luck for their game against Brazil today. And if they win, Pete Davidson won't be the reason for blond hair becoming a trending topic; fans of El Tri are already committed to a bleach job in celebration. "Okay so if Mexico wins tomorrow vs Brazil and make it to their 5th game, I will dye my hair the same colour as Chicharo and Layun. Anyone who wants to join me is welcome," tweeted one fan. Here's hoping they actually use some toner this time.
Advertisement