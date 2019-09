Album Review: Florence + The Machine Make Amends On High As Hope

Since the last album — the last tour, really — Welch has given up drinking and that aforementioned bad relationship. If the lyrics here are any indication, she decided to air it all out once she went back into the studio. “June,” the album’s first track and the first song she wrote, channeled the energy to get Welch going. Like How Big, the music and song presentation here are less dramatic than the first two albums, but the lyrics reveal that Welch’s intense emotional state, at least leading up to the recording of the album, had flown well beyond the atmosphere and shot into outer space. “ Hunger” addresses both her issues with food and her creative desires . “Big God” seems to speak from a place of despair not unlike the addict coming up from rock bottom, working their steps and rekindling their relationship with a higher power. “Sky Full of Song” sounds like it’s addressed to Welch and to those who have too tightly embraced their role as a rock star, ending in an early demise. “The End of Love” is a gorgeous song with some of the most terrible lyrics about self-destructive behaviour.