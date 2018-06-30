The World Cup has finally reached its nail-biting Top 16, and fans from all over the world are showing their team pride with jerseys, flags, and some of the coolest nail art we've ever seen. With supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio once again leading the pack, the designs this year are more detailed and impressive than ever.
To get you inspired as we head into a weekend of matches, we've rounded up the coolest, non-cheesy art for every team left in the tournament. Trust us, you'll want to be wearing these at kick-off.