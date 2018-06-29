Activists say that there are still too many questions about how exactly families will be reunited as the administration hasn't released specific plans. They also say that beyond the specific issue of family detention, they are protesting the broader immigration enforcement apparatus that criminalises undocumented people. "This has been going on for a long time, but we are now at a moment where people are starting to see what immigration enforcement looks like in this country. It looks like people in cages, babies in cages crying out for their mothers," Archila says. "This is a turning point. All of these women from across the country, of all backgrounds, are here to say: This is not who we want to be, and we will put our bodies on the line to change it."