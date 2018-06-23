Undergoing cosmetic procedures, whether it’s plastic surgery or minimally invasive treatments, isn’t anything to be ashamed of, but it’s important to understand that social media is impacting these decisions for many of us, whether we recognise it or not. For medical professionals in 2018, it’s becoming just as important to have an Instagram as it is to have a website, but because there is little regulation of the accuracy of information, like risks and qualifications, everything has become a little murky. In fact, experts say that having a large social media following can bring in more business than qualifications, like being board certified or having a degree in your field. So how are you supposed to know what’s what and stay safe? And better yet, how can we unpack our own motivations when we’re deeply tapped into the world of social media?