Women Won't Achieve Equality In The Professional World Until Dads Achieve Equality As Parents

The data shows that dads, especially millennial dads, are already interested in taking on more parenting responsibilities. The more than 35 million dads in the United States, spend much more time with kids than the previous generation and half would like to spend even more time with their children. It’s time to make it happen. We need to equip dads with the same information and tools to do the job of primary parent as we do for mums. We need to take paternity leave seriously so men can take time off work to care for a new baby like women can. We need to stop assuming that women are the default caretakers and somehow innately better suited for the job because that’s just sexist baloney. We need to include men in our playdates and our communities.