Google Kicks Off The 2018 World Cup With A Celebratory Doodle

Although much of the world's attention has been focused on other, ahem, international meetings of late, all eyes will turn to another global event kicking off today: the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Over the course of the next month, teams from 32 countries will compete for ultimate glory.
In honour of the event and each of the participating countries, Google's homepage will feature guest Doodles for the next 32 days. Each Doodle will represent one of the countries and be drawn by a native artist. The goal is to give people a glimpse at "what football looks like in my country". Today's Doodle is meant to represent all 32 nations, offering a glimpse of what you can expect in the days and weeks to come.
Much of the drama leading up to this World Cup has centred on the surprising teams that failed to qualify, including Italy, Chile, Ghana, and the United States. The U.S. has not failed to qualify for a World Cup since 1986. Meanwhile, there are some first-timers participating in this year's competition, including Iceland and Poland. Reigning champ Germany is the one to beat.
Expect to see a lot of Zabivaka, the cute, footie-playing wolf who is this year's mascot, and hear a lot of "Live It Up", the official song of this year's competition.
