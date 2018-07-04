Update: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. announced an additional set of charges against Harvey Weinstein on Monday, July 2. The Grand Jury has charged the disgraced producer with an additional count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006 and two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault, a Class A-II felony. The felony "carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
The original story continues below.
On Tuesday morning, Harvey Weinstein pled not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City, the Associated Press reports. Specifically, the disgraced producer has been charged with rape in the first and third degrees and first-degree criminal sexual act.
Advertisement
The charges came from two alleged victims, one of whom is former actress Lucia Evans, who accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. As detailed in a report by The New Yorker, Evans was a rising senior at Middlebury College when she was approached by Weinstein at a club. The two exchanged contact info, and a meeting was set up at the Miramax office in Tribeca. When she arrived, she was taken to meet Weinstein alone in a room, where the alleged incident occurred.
The other victim has not been identified publicly, but told investigators that she was raped by Weinstein in a hotel room.
Weinstein was indicted on these charges by a grand jury last week. As of now, over 80 women have come forward with allegations against the producer. He has continued to deny all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
Advertisement