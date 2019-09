The charges came from two alleged victims, one of whom is former actress Lucia Evans, who accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. As detailed in a report by The New Yorker , Evans was a rising senior at Middlebury College when she was approached by Weinstein at a club. The two exchanged contact info, and a meeting was set up at the Miramax office in Tribeca. When she arrived, she was taken to meet Weinstein alone in a room, where the alleged incident occurred.