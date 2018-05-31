That's actually a good metaphor for where Reinhart is herself. A self-described "entertainer," Reinhart is a modern artist in that she straddles a few disciplines. She's pop, she's jazz, and, as of 2015, she's a voice actress on the Netflix sitcom F is for Family. She's also straddling personal artistry with the television-owned fame that comes with appearing on American Idol. (Reinhart didn't win, but she was a fan favourite.) "It's really important for me to break away, as much as I totally respect and honour where I come from and my roots," she says. "[But] also to take a step forward and move into your own light as an artist." Reinhart's light, like "Last Kiss Goodbye," might not be in any specific place, but it's right where she wants to be.