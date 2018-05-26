So, About That $100K Invoice Drake Sent Kanye West & Pusha T…

This became abundantly clear when his feud with fellow rapper Pusha T was reignited on Friday with the release of Pusha T’s new album, Daytona. On the track “Infrared,” Pusha T mocks Drake’s alleged use of a ghostwriter named Quentin Miller rapping: “Your hooks did it / The lyrics pennin’ equals to Trump’s winnin’ / The bigger question is how the Russians did it / It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.”
“Yikes” was the collective word heard around the world in relation to this track. But of course, not one to just sit back and take the diss, Drake fired back in record time (i.e. less than 24 hours) with a few venom-laced bars of his own.
On the three-minute freestyle titled “Duppy” — a word with Jamaican origins meaning ghost or spirit — he clapped back with: “So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of Vs / What do you really think of the n— that’s making your beats?” Drake then went on to call out the album’s producer, Kanye West, and credited himself for promoting Daytona with: “Tell Ye we got an invoice comin’ to you / Considering we just sold another 20 for you.”
Pusha T decided to acknowledge Drake’s ever-so-generous freelance marketing work by tweeting and telling him to send the invoice right on over.
Now they say be careful what you wish for, and that’s probably because someone like Drake will actually give it to you. This is exactly what Toronto-bred rapper did when he uploaded the requested invoice to Instagram for all the world to see. The document requesting $100,000 in payment was sent to Kanye’s label G.O.O.D. Music for “promotional assistance and career reviving.”
“You’re welcome,” is all the caption read.
This long-time beef between the two rappers first began with a 2016 Drake track called “Two Birds, One Stone,” in which Drake mocked Pusha T’s drug-dealing past, according to Pitchfork. Drake kept this same theme alive in “Duppy,” by rapping: “You might’ve sold some college kids some Nikes and Mercedes / But you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the ’80s.”
Pusha T has yet to further respond to Drake’s antics. But that’s most-likely because he’s got other things to worry about like the controversy stirred up by his album cover “art,” which features a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-filled bathroom. Yes, you read that correctly, but that’s a story for another time.
Nonetheless, I already hear the sweet sounds of more diss tracks coming this summer. Because given the shade in each rapper’s lyrics, this beef is far from over.
