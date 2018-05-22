Story from News

People Are Posting Moving Tributes To The Manchester Attack Victims One Year On

Natalie Gil
It's one year since the attack on Manchester Arena that left 22 people dead, more than 250 injured, and countless more lives affected forever. Ariana Grande, who was playing a concert that night, tweeted her respects to the victims and their families, saying she was "thinking of you all... on this challenging day."
Various other tributes are being paid to the victims today, including a nationwide minute's silence at 2.30pm and a service at Manchester Cathedral followed by a singalong vigil. There will also be a special commemorative "Manchester Together" event in the city from 7pm, featuring more than 3,000 singers from local choirs, and bells will ring across the city at 10.31pm to mark the exact time the bomb was detonated.
Meanwhile, politicians, city officials, celebrities and people all over the world are paying their respects on social media, including Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Greater Manchester's Mayor Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester police and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
A play is also being staged in memory of victim Martyn Hett, the 29-year-old who won the nation's hearts with his hilarious tweets and inventive sense of humour. #BeMoreMartyn – The Boy with the Deirdre Tattoo, which takes its name from the viral hashtag following the news of his death, is showing in Manchester from Monday 21st to Saturday 26th May before coming to London on Sunday 3rd June.
People are also taking the opportunity to flood social media with pictures of bees, as they did in the immediate aftermath of the attack, which represent the city's "worker bees" and became a symbol of city-wide solidarity.
