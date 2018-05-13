Kendall Jenner Wants To Bring The Naked Dress Back From The Dead

Kendall Jenner has never shied away from making a fashion statement. In fact, she embraces them. Her fearless sartorial choices have lead her to bring back a trend we thought was long dead: the naked dress.
Usually, when someone wants to bring back a trend, they’ll choose their moment. One carefully constructed outfit can get everyone talking. By why leave it up to chance? Instead of one dress and one big moment, it has been two different dresses during her time at Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera. When you want a trend to come back, the best way is to lead by example.
First, it was a shimmering, deep green slip dress by Alexandre Vauthier at the Secret Chopard party. Jenner often is seen out and about sporting a braless look, but this is perhaps one of her most daring yet.
Next, Jenner graced the red carpet for Cannes the one — and only — female-directed film this year, Girls of the Sun, in a white, swan-like gown from Schiaparelli's fall/winter 2017-2018 couture collection. The dress first appeared at Paris Fashion Week back in July of last year.
This isn’t a new trend for Jenner, who has been known to wear nipple revealing looks since her runway debut back in 2014 at Marc Jacobs show. She’s even tweeted her support of the Free the Nipple campaign a couple years back, writing, “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless.”
The trend first surfaced, or rather resurfaced, in 2015 when celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian stepped out at the Met Gala wearing the daring ensemble. A trendsetter ahead of her time, Cher first sported a similar look back in 1974. The look disappeared from red carpets in 2016, and it seems Jenner wants to bring it back.
With several more days to go at the film festival, it is entirely possible that Jenner will continue the theme and bring out even more naked dresses.
