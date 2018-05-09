While you could just ignore the folder and never see what lies in store, there might be messages you don't want to miss. For that reason, it’s better to open it, then block and report the messages from accounts you never want to hear from again. Before tapping “decline” when you open a message, tap the “i” icon in the upper right-hand corner. There, you’ll have the option to report the message as “spam” or “inappropriate” and can choose to block the sender. If you do accidentally accept a message and immediately regret it, follow the same steps to block or report it. Ideally, Instagram's filters would block all of those unwanted messages from ever appearing in your "requests" to begin with. But when they do, you have the control to take action — use it.