You Can Fly To Europe For Under £10 This Summer

If you've left it until now to book your summer holiday, or you want to squeeze an extra mini break in before your beach holiday (because, why not?), you'll want to check out Ryanair's latest sale.
The budget airline has cut the price of its fares to Europe as part of its summer sale, offering seats to popular European destinations for just £6.99 each way.
The flights are already available to buy online and the sale ends at midnight on Friday 11th May, so you'll need to get your act together and book time off work ASAP.
You can travel from London Stansted to Frankfurt (£6.99) and Aalborg in Denmark (£7.99) for the same price as a few coffees, and to a whole host of other sought-after locations for just £9.99 if you're flexible on dates.
Milan, Oslo, Stockholm, Cologne, Turin and Bordeaux will all set you back under a tenner, while seats to Copenhagen, Venice, Barcelona and Madrid are all available for under £20.
Cheap seats are also available if from airports outside of London. You can fly from Manchester to Oslo, Hamburg, Berlin, Barcelona and Venice for under £20, and from the East Midlands to France (Bergerac and Dinard) for under a tenner.
While most of the cheap deals are available on flights departing from London Stansted, you can also grab yourself a bargain – a seat for under £30 – if you're flying from Edinburgh, London Luton, Bristol, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth , Glasgow Prestwick, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aberdeen, London Gatwick, Newquay Cornwall, Derry and Cardiff.
