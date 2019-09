John Legend's Voice Is Coming To The Google Assistant — & It's A Big Deal

Besides the inevitable fun of hearing an A-list artist wake you up in the morning, there's a larger significance to Legend's voice coming to a Google Home near you. While most smart assistants have an option for a male voice, the default is almost always a "she," as are the names (in addition to Alexa, Siri and Cortana are typically referred to as "she"). The reasoning for the prevalence of female voice assistants is often attributed to studies showing people respond better to female voices. But, as critics have pointed out, there is an inherent risk associated with issuing commands to a woman. Siri, Alexa, and Cortana may not be real, but how we speak to them can have implications for how we communicate with women in real life. Earlier this year, Amazon's Alexa team spoke about the importance of creating an empowered Alexa — one who will not respond to derogatory words — in the #MeToo era.