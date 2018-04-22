This New Highlighter Makes My Skin Glow Like No Other

I don't really date. It's not by choice, or anything, it just so happens that most of the guys I click with usually just want to Netflix and chill — or just chill. And we all know what that means. That being said, I was pleasantly surprised when my cute Tinder match invited me out on a real date: an afternoon at the museum.
As soon as I got his text, I racked my brain — and wardrobe — for the perfect outfit. Meaning, I sent no fewer than six dress or top-and-jean combos to my group chat until I got approval across the board. With my outfit locked in I moved onto my makeup. I like looking like myself for my first few dates with a new guy... just a little better. You're not about to accuse me of catfishing.
Advertisement
In that vein, I figured it'd be the perfect time to try Becca's newest Shimmering Skin Perfecter Highlighter since the Chocolate Geode shade is a rich bronze, rather than gold. (For the record, gold is also a beautiful option, but can be tricky to wear without the help of a professional makeup artist.) This bronze is novice-friendly: It didn't require a lot of blending and didn't look ashy — it just blended right in. Chocolate Geode is powder, but melted into my skin and hugged my cheekbones, giving them great definition (especially because I had contoured, too). What's more, it doesn't have much fallout, even when I applied it with a fan brush.
Teamed with the brand's Chocolate Geode Glow Gloss, I felt like a goddess. I didn't put on too much highlight for the museum — two swipes was more than enough shimmer for daytime. But when we go out at night, I'll most definitely be layering it on liberally. How do I seem so sure, you ask? We already have another date planned. So was it a lucky charm or a confidence booster? Who's to say, but this will be a date day — and night — mainstay from here on in.
Advertisement