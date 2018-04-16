But a mascara can't just condition lashes and expect to sell out. What really ups the ante are the heart-shaped fibres, which are the first to be formulated in the U.S., emulsified inside Kush's formula. When applied to the lashes, the fibres lay evenly together, like a puzzle, to add drama and volume without any of the fuss of its string-like predecessors. Ruth explains that when mixed in a lab vat, the formula fills the hollowed-out fibre hearts, like tiny cushions, ultimately leading to the mascara's volumising effect.