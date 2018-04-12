The Best Cities & Towns For First-Time Buyers Based On 4 Important Factors

With myriad factors to consider, it's difficult enough deciding where to rent a property, let alone choosing the right place in which to buy somewhere. The stakes couldn't be much higher.
For some people, it's all about the location, location, location, while for the vast majority of us, property prices are the most important thing. The mind boggles at how momentous a decision it must be for the small proportion of young people who can afford to put down permanent roots.
If you're hoping to join them soon but can't decide where to buy your first place, you'll be interested in a new ranking that names the best UK cities and towns for first-time buyers.
The research, by Furniture Choice, takes into account four metrics – average house prices, the difference in cost between a first property and subsequent properties, average salary and unemployment rate – meaning it's more useful than rankings that solely take into account prices. These metrics were based on interviews with first-time buyers, who revealed the most important factors to them when they were searching for their first home.
The verdict? Pendle in Lancashire is where it's at, apparently, with the typical first home costing just £87,769, subsequent homes costing 27% more on average, and a strong average salary and employment rate.
Burnley and Hyndburn, also in the northwest, ranked in silver and bronze position, suggesting that those of us wanting to create permanent homes should consider moving to – or staying in – the north of England, rather than the Midlands or the south.
The 10 best UK cities and towns in England for first-time buyers
1. Pendle (61/80)
2. Burnley (59/80)
3. Hyndburn (58/80)
4. Barrow-in-Furness (53/80)
5. County Durham (50/80)
6. Knowsley (50/80)
7. Stoke-on-Trent (49/80)
8. Rossendale (42/80)
9. Copeland (41/80)
10. Blackburn with Darwen (40/80)
