She continued: "If someone invites me to a bar or bat mitzvah, guess what I'm wearing to it? This Alexander McQueen." As we should have suspected, Haddish made good on her promise to outfit repeat the hell out of the McQueen. After all, we should be able to wear our favourite outfits when we want and as many times as we want, so long as we Febreeze it, right? At least Haddish thinks so. While presenting the award for Best Documentary Short and Best Live Action Short alongside SNL alum Maya Rudolph, the Girls Trip star strolled out in Ugg slippers, heels in hand, and had the room in stitches.