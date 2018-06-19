Update: From the first few minutes of Monday evening's MTV Movie and TV Awards, we'd already decided that Tiffany Haddish should host every award show from this point forward. But, wait a minute, what's that? Is she wearing the same white Alexander McQueen dress she's already outfit-repeated? You better believe she is.
Despite the wear-once world we live in (especially for celebrities!), Haddish decided to wear the same dress she's already worn to not one, but two public appearances. When she said she was going to wear it more than once — it cost more than her mortgage, after all — she really meant it. Needless to say, we'll be adding this to our running list of reasons we love to love her.
Advertisement
Original story follows.
When comedy queen Tiffany Haddish hosted SNL last November, her monologue featured a sentiment that shoppers of all budgets can relate to: that the only way to justify an expensive dress — like $4,000 expensive — is to wear it every damn chance you get. But tonight, she took it beyond getting bang for the buck. At the 90th Annual Academy Awards, she rewore an Alexander McQueen gown that, yes, she paid for, and yes, she already wore — not once, but twice — before, including that SNL monologue.
Here, listen for yourself: "I wore [this dress] on the red carpet for Girls Trip, and my whole team, they told me, 'Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on SNL, you already wore it. It's taboo to wear it twice.' And I said, 'I don't give a dang about no taboo, I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage. This a Alexander McQueen, okay? This a $4,000 dress. Imma wear this dress multiple times."
She continued: "If someone invites me to a bar or bat mitzvah, guess what I'm wearing to it? This Alexander McQueen." As we should have suspected, Haddish made good on her promise to outfit repeat the hell out of the McQueen. After all, we should be able to wear our favourite outfits when we want and as many times as we want, so long as we Febreeze it, right? At least Haddish thinks so. While presenting the award for Best Documentary Short and Best Live Action Short alongside SNL alum Maya Rudolph, the Girls Trip star strolled out in Ugg slippers, heels in hand, and had the room in stitches.
Advertisement
Earlier in the night, Haddish wore an embroidered ball gown by an Eritrean designer as a shoutout to her heritage. "My father passed away last year and he’s from Eritrea," she told Ryan Seacrest when asked about her look. "He told me, 'One day you're going to end up at the Oscars and when you go, you have to honour your people.' So I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress. And I'm proud of it." And we're proud of you, Tiffany.
RELATED VIDEO:
Advertisement