It’s never been easier to keep up with what’s going on in the world. The news is everywhere – in our Facebook feeds, on the morning commute, during that lazy half hour before you switch off the TV and go to bed. But the tide of global affairs is often more upsetting than uplifting and it can be tempting to bury our heads in the sand. As the saying goes: a picture is worth a thousand words, so to offer a different perspective we've rounded up seven of the most memorable images of the last seven days' events, captured by the best photojournalists on the planet.
News
Feeling Fed Up & Frustrated By The News Lately? Me Too
This piece was updated on 03/09/19. “What’s going to happen now?” friends, colleagues and family members ask on a daily (if not hourly) basis