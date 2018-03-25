Anne-Marie On Painful Experiences With Exes & Insecurities

"At first I thought I had bipolar because I was really high and then low," she recalls. "My mum has SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) so I also thought it might be that. After really major bad events, I'd be in bed for, like, three days. I was getting like, 'What is this?' So I did some research and went to a therapist and eventually we figured it out. You know, it does affect my daily life. Because if I'm around any kind of feeling, I become that feeling. Even if I'm just in a taxi, I'll pick up whatever mood the driver's in. It's quite scary knowing I could wake up in a really great place and then have a really bad taxi journey and end up feeling really low. It's a lot to deal with."