Meet Fashion Month's Most Futuristic Trend: Barbarella Hair

When we interviewed SZA last month, she expressed her (very valid) concern that the world might be ending sooner than we think. "I have this weird feeling that the apocalypse is upon us," she mused. So, to prepare for doomsday, she likes to use lots of natural beauty products (no, seriously). We're not sure if the fashion world feels the same way, but if it does, it's certainly going the opposite direction in response by packing the runway with a whole lot of unnatural-looking hairstyles — especially during the Fall/Winter 2018 season.
At runway shows over the past few weeks — like Miu Miu, Philipp Plein, and Moschino — stylists gave their models major volume that isn't just reminiscent of the '50s and '60s, it's very Barbarella. Refresher: The term comes from the sci-fi space traveler played by Jane Fonda in the 1968 film by the same name. It makes sense, as galaxy makeup was last year's most popular Halloween trend. So, even if the end of the universe as we know it is upon us, we've got some otherworldy (and awesome) glam to look forward to if we land among the stars. See the futuristic looks ahead.