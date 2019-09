This Cult Eyeshadow Is Universally Flattering & Trending In A Big Way

The shade Cassiopeia might not look like much in the pan, but the frosty white powder with duo-chrome pink shimmer is one of the most versatile we own. You can brighten up your complexion by sweeping it all over your lids and cheekbones, tap it onto the inner corners of your eyes to try your hand at on-trend eye strobing , or layer it over your favourite neutral products to add a little sparkle anywhere on your face.