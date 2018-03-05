This Cult Eyeshadow Is Universally Flattering & Trending In A Big Way

Every so often we happen upon a product that offers endless possibilities, like a lipstick that doubles as blush and shadow or a liquid highlighter that can be worn solo or mixed into foundation for a custom glow. It's rare that eyeshadow ever falls into this category, that is, unless you're talking about Nars' Dual Intensity Shadow.
The shade Cassiopeia might not look like much in the pan, but the frosty white powder with duo-chrome pink shimmer is one of the most versatile we own. You can brighten up your complexion by sweeping it all over your lids and cheekbones, tap it onto the inner corners of your eyes to try your hand at on-trend eye strobing, or layer it over your favourite neutral products to add a little sparkle anywhere on your face.
However you choose to wear it, you'll soon discover why the shade is sold out everywhere — from Sephora to Nars' site. Sadly, until the workhorse shade is restocked, you'll have to look to other options. Ahead, check out five shimmery finds that'll fill the void at every price point.