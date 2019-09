Women’s March Leaders Have An Anti-Semitism Problem — Maybe It’s Time To Leave Them Behind

And as awful and traumatizing as these moments are, what’s also bad is watching people be more than happy to erase anti-Semitism from these narratives. I wrote about this erasure during Charlottesville back in August, and more recently, we’ve seen a co-optation of the well-known Holocaust term “never again” being used to memorialise the Parkland shooting victims. I’ve been very vocal about my support and love for what the Marjory Stoneman Douglas teenagers are doing, and I don’t blame them at all for the oversight; if this phrase was going to be used for anything, I’m glad it’s going to something as meaningful as ending gun violence in this country. Still, it’s very uncomfortable to watch a term you’ve used to talk about your family and people’s own heritage and history be taken away overnight. This also doesn’t even begin to describe the erasure of Jews of colour from practically every American narrative; as Diane Alston noted , there are Black Jews who are more directly impacted by Farrakhan’s words, not to mention Black members of the LGBTQ community and other groups who’ve been targeted by the Nation of Islam leader in the past. What do the Women’s March leaders say to them?