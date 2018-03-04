Women’s March Leaders Have An Anti-Semitism Problem — Maybe It’s Time To Leave Them Behind

In 21st century America, anti-Semitism doesn’t necessarily manifest itself the same way other oppressions and marginalisations do. But there’s an underlying pain in knowing that when it comes to social justice, you’re essentially told you’re on the bottom of the totem pole, and leaders of many so-called “progressive” movements want it that way; to them, you’re completely negotiable, and no amount of conversation changes that. The oppression that your ancestors and the people around you have suffered is seen as just some point in a history textbook. Despite all the talk about intersectionality, many of these people think it’s perfectly acceptable to leave out Judaism, often for reasons that have nothing to do with faith itself or the reasons why Jews have been brutalised for centuries. The Women’s March leaders aren’t special; they’re just the latest group of people to reveal themselves. And in this case, they’re not even trying to pay us lip service.