These Are The Most Inspiring Signs From #March4Women

Earlier today, around 10,000 activists congregated in central London to take part in the #March4Women.
The march, organised to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the first British women being granted the right to vote, aimed to spotlight the continued fight for gender equality in the UK.
Marchers included Helen Pankhurst, great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, MPs Dawn Butler and Emily Thornberry, Great British Bake Off's Sandi Toksvig, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, activist Bianca Jagger, actor Michael Sheen, and London's Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Pankhurst told London's Evening Standard that "right across the board in every sphere there's work to be done" to achieve gender equality.
She added: "I think we are living in a world where there are some dinosaurs that are trying to take us back. And there are those that are moving together, trying to say 'that's not the way we want this world to look', and moving us forward, and looking at issues around inequality and naming prejudice and all sorts of forms of entitlement, that just shouldn't be part of the scene of the 21st century."
