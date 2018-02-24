Story from Body

Jameela Jamil Flips The "Toxic" Conversation On Women's Weight

Nick Levine
If you follow Jameela Jamil on Twitter and Instagram, you'll know she's very funny and very honest. She's also totally unafraid to call out any hypocrisy and harmful behaviour she spots.
Yesterday the TV and radio presenter (and of course, break-out star of The Good Place) used her social media channels to call out the "toxic bullshit" that often surrounds women's weight. Sharing a screen-grab of an Instagram post which tried to estimate the body weights of the female members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Jamil wrote, quite rightly: "Who gives a FUCK what weight you are?"
She also shared another screen-grab from her own Instagram story in which she brilliantly flipped the conversation. Instead of weighing herself according to the number of kilograms that appear when she steps on a set of scales, Jamil weighed herself according to her achievements, values and things that give her self-worth.
She wrote: "I weigh: Lovely relationship. Great friends. I laugh every day. I love my job. I make an honest living. I'm financially independent. I speak out for women's rights. I like my bingo wings. I like myself in spite of EVERYTHING I've been taught by the media to hate myself about. F*cking KG."
She then encouraged her followers to do the same and share what they weigh in terms of achievements, values and self-worth. Check out some of the responses she got below.
Jamil's tweets are a reminder that nobody, whether they're in the public eye or not, should be defined by their body shape or what happens when they step on a set of weighing scales. Altogether now: "FUCKING KG!"
