Lorde may have just turned 21, but like many of us, she's still dealing with acne past her teen years. Adult acne is incredibly common, and while there's a myriad of potential treatment options, the fact is, those treatments may not work for everyone. By the time you're an adult, you've had ample time to try lots of different solutions to keep your acne at bay — and have dealt with lots of people telling you how to cure your acne. And Lorde is understandably so tired of the peanut gallery giving her skincare tips.
"For the real though, acne sucks," she says in an Instagram Stories video after she shared a photo of herself using an acne LED light therapy device. In the next video, Lorde explains that she's had acne for "years and years" but that she encounters people who say things like "you know what worked for me? Moisturising!" As if Lorde has never considered moisturising her skin.
She then goes on to describe the litany of annoyingly unsolicited skin care tips that she's been given over the years. "Make a mask out of honey, Greek yogurt, and avocado!" "All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub!" "Coconut oil. The secret is coconut oil!" Lorde ends by rolling her eyes at the suggestion that her acne is caused by a lack of hygiene (hint: it isn't). "And the very worst one, of course, is when people think you just dirty," she says. "'Do you wash your face?' It's like 'yes! I wash my face, I'm just genetically cursed!'"
We don't blame Lorde for being so done with peoples' skincare "tips." The fact is, everyone's facial chemistry and genetics are completely different, and no amount of homemade avocado masks can overcome your DNA. "For everyone out there who's got actual bad skin — not the kind of bad skin that you can just wear fancy cream for a couple days and it gets better — I feel your pain," she says. "We'll get there. I promise."
