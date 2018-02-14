Have you always wanted to tick South America off your travel bucket list? Well, your dream just got one step closer to reality thanks to Norwegian Air, which has launched the UK's first low-cost route to the continent.
The budget airline is offering up one-way tickets from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires, the Argentinian capital, from £259.90, with the first non-stop 14-hour flight departing today. The new service, to Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport, includes four flights each week and will run all year round.
The "party capital of South America" – which has also been dubbed as the continent's answer to Paris – can be expensive for tourists, so Norwegian's offering will be welcome news to the students, young people and free spirits who flock there for its laid-back culture, slap-up steak lunches and pulsating nightlife.
You can't be flexible on dates if you want to bag the cheapest flights, however. The £259.90 outbound rate is only available on the 16th and 19th March, but the rest of the tickets are still good value, with most return flights costing £600-£700. (This is compared to the roughly £900-£1,000 with British Airways.)
Unlike British Airways, food and luggage aren't included in Norwegian's ticket price, so it's worth factoring those in if you're planning a trip. When making a purchase, customers can upgrade from the cheapest seats to LowFare+ for £50, which includes one 20 kg checked bag and two meals.
Norwegian's CEO, Bjorn Kjos, described the new budget route as just "the start" of the airline's expansion into South America. We look forward to seeing which other routes they've got planned.
