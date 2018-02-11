Update: Days after her former manager Jill Messick died by suicide, Rose McGowan paid tribute to Messick.
On Instagram, McGowan wrote, "For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both."
That "man" McGowan alludes to in her post is Harvey Weinstein. After her passing, Messick's family released a statement saying she battled depression, but the coverage of Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual misconduct affected her. (Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.)
"May you find peace on the astral plane," McGowan wrote to end her post. "May you find serenity with the stars."
Rose McGowan's former manager Jill Messick died by suicide Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter reports. According to a statement from Messick's family, the film executive battled depression for years, but her illness was exacerbated by the coverage of Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual misconduct. Messick worked at Miramax, Weinstein's production company, from 1997 to 2003. She was Rose McGowan's manager when McGowan's alleged rape at the hands of Weinstein took place. The producer denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
"Jill was victimised by our new culture of unlimited information sharing and a willingness to accept statement as fact," the statement from Messick's family reads. "The speed of disseminating information has carried mistruths about Jill as a person, which she was unable and unwilling to challenge. She became collateral damage in an already horrific story." The statement goes on to allege that Messick was aware of McGowan's encounter with Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. An "entry-level" manager at Addis Wechsler, Messick reported the incident to her bosses, whom the family says told Messick they would take care of it.
"At that time, all Jill knew was that the matter was settled and that Rose continued making films with the Weinsteins. She never knew any details until recently, when Rose elected to make them public," the statement reads.
Salma Hayek, another one of Weinstein's accusers, mourned Messick's death on Instagram. Hayek worked with Miramax on the film Frida.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Jill Messick. Jill was Frida's executive at Miramax," Hayek wrote alongside a photo of Messick from the Frida set. "She always navigated the frustrating and hostile environment of Miramax with grace and elegance."
Added Hayek, "She was a girl’s girl and a romantic when it came to fighting for the underdog. I will forever be grateful for her support and kindness."
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan for comment.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
