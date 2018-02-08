Melissa Schuman Filed A Police Report Against Nick Carter Regarding Alleged Rape

The Santa Monica police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that a complaint has been filed against former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. Carter was previously accused of rape by Melissa Schuman, a teen pop star. Schuman published a harrowing account of the alleged 2002 incident on her personal blog in November, revealing at the very end that her assailant was none other than Carter. Police cannot confirm who filed the complaint against Carter, but Schuman herself tweeted Wednesday night that she filed a report.
"I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report," she wrote, adding the Time's Up and #MeToo hashtags.
I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report #timesup ✊? #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step.— MelissaSchuman (@MelissaSchuman) February 7, 2018
Following the publication of Schuman's account, Carter released a statement unequivocally denying the allegations.
"I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations," Carter said. "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual...This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."
In December, during an appearance on the The Dr. Oz Show, Schuman explained that she almost pressed charges in 2002, when the alleged incident occurred. "I'd actually confided in my manager at that time about pressing charges. And I was told that [Carter] had the most powerful litigator in the country and that I didn't have the money to pay for an attorney to essentially defend me, if he were to come after me," she explained.
Since coming forward, Schuman has been a vocal advocate of both Time's Up and the #MeToo movements. In December, she published a post on her blog about the backlash she received after coming forward with her story.
"As of now, I only have my voice. I will refuse to be intimidated and afraid despite the accusations from the other side," Schuman wrote, referencing a victim blaming blog post. "It’s not about me, it’s about the moral principle and responsibility as a human to stand up against injustice and abuse. I will stand firm for the others. In your silence, as you struggle to find your way, your voice, your courage."
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Carter for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
