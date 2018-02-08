One glance at Google's ten most searched-for Valentine's Day gifts reveals that romantic clichés are still going strong: Flowers top the list, and big teddy bears, chocolate covered strawberries, roses, cards, jewellery, Valentine's baskets, and lingerie made the cut, too.
But coming in at number three is a very, er, unexpected present: Beef jerky bouquets. If you have not searched for a beef jerky bouquet yourself, you are in for a treat, though not much of a surprise — they are exactly what they sound like.
The Manly Man Co. sells exquisitely crafted jerky flowers that "are 100% edible and truly are made for that rugged one of a kind, hammer swinging, IPA drinking, duck hunting, beast of a man-animal you call yours."
Or perhaps your loved one would prefer a vase of long-stemmed jerky roses from Say It With Beef, a brand that promises to do your classic bouquet of roses one better: "You can smell and taste these roses!"
Much like real flowers, these bouquets aren't cheap, however at least they're likely to last a bit longer. (Or depending on the recipient's opinion on beef jerky, maybe not?)
The only other more nuanced gift to top this year's most Googled gifts are Nike's Valentine's Jordans, a special edition pair of red suede women's Air Jordan VIII kicks. Those will definitely last longer.
If the thought of beef jerky bouquets leaves a sour taste in your mouth, you need only look at Google's most searched "how to" queries for a romantic lift. "How to make Valentine cards" tops that list, but "How to ask a girl to be your Valentine" comes in a close second.
