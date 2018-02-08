Last week one of my art teachers suggested I 'dial down the feminism.' Today I showed him my newest piece: pic.twitter.com/VrnB4oJ8Cz— AlexBertulisFernande (@alexbertanades) February 7, 2018
This is GREAT and ps I'm an arts teacher and students like you GIVE ME LIFE ❤️???— Kate Kirtz (@katekirtz) February 8, 2018
As an art teacher, I’m appalled. As a woman, I’m furious! Dial it down? I will add my feminism to you and LETS TURN IT WAY UP! nice response art!— fig (@EmWolfe1) February 8, 2018
If you got anything less than an A for the year, you got robbed. The perfect piece as a perfect response.— Eye of Kitra (@EyeofKitra) February 8, 2018
They always ask women to tone it down when speaking up on issues. Translation: “Protest but do it the way I want it so it doesn’t ruffle my feathers.”— Fransisca Lifestyle (@FransiscaLstyle) February 8, 2018
@alexbertanades is my new favorite artist. Will think of her each time I crank my raging feminism up to 11. https://t.co/mmPW6o4pA6— Amanda Green (@weary_river) February 8, 2018
Please keep making more Art in this theme of 'turning down the dial' aka a series. Please merchandise it. Please exhibit it in galleries— Diana Cofini (@cofinidi) February 7, 2018
Honestly I would purchase one too! Please sell this as a print— Watching Parks and Recs for the first time (@OnbeingAdeline) February 7, 2018
Thanks for all the love shown to this piece, it really means the world. I'm a bit overwhelmed so it may take me some time to respond to everyone! I'm considering selling prints/t-shirts - just trying to figure out the best way to do this. Once I do I will share the details here.— AlexBertulisFernande (@alexbertanades) February 8, 2018