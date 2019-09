Justin Timberlake Played It Safe At Halftime When He Should Have Gone For It

For a guy who insists he didn't make a country album, there was a lot of fringe on his Stella McCartney designed faux leather jacket . He might have brought the visual aesthetic of Man of the Woods on stage with him , but not a single additional song from the album made an appearance in his show. Anticipating what people most wanted to see, he ran through a medley of "Rock Your Body" (while walking down a catwalk), "Senorita," gave a major remix to the start of "SexyBack," "My Love," and "Cry Me A River." Those favourites from his first two albums built up a lot of goodwill, but during "My Love," he removed his jacket to reveal a silk-screened button up shirt with an image of a prairie and a man riding a horse. My goodwill dissipated on sight, though in fairness it was being pushed down by the arduous blasts of guitars over "Cry Me A River," which he desperately tried to turn into a rock song.