Fashion words are notoriously difficult to pronounce and unless you hear the names of certain luxury labels spoken, rather than just written down, it's easy to slip up in conversation. Hermès, Miu Miu, Balmain – there's so much potential for embarrassment.
So, we're glad to have been schooled by Donatella Versace, because it turns out that most of us have been pronouncing her last name incorrectly all along.
During an episode of Vogue's famous "73 Questions" series, which takes place in the designer's brother Gianni's glorious Italian home, she was asked which Italian word she wished English speakers would stop saying incorrectly.
Her answer? Versace. The correct way to say it is not "Versach-ee", as you may have thought, but "Versach-eh", and her pronunciation does, indeed, sound far more elegant. (Listen to the icon say it in the video below).
When asked which fashion trend she hopes will never return, unsurprisingly, she opted for "minimalism". She opted for heels over flats (naturally), leather over lace, gold over silver and New York over Milan. Her favourite thing about fashion? "That it's always evolving."
If she could have coffee with anyone in the world it would be Michelle Obama, while Barack would be her ultimate dinner date. (How long until someone makes that happen?)
The next Met Gala, which she believes will be "the best [one] ever" (because she's in charge) is what she's most excited about at the moment, and she had some wise words on what it means to be a woman in 2018. “It means to be aware of what’s happening in the world and [doing] something about it.”
