I'm not sure if we have figured out how to do that yet as everything modern lives in a cloud which is only accessible by some form of computer. That's the whole point of this future though... it's not tangible, it's a projection of idealised realities on another spectrum, so it's kind of a new world that exists and it exists only for as long as it makes you feel something and then it dies and you're onto the next thing. You know what I mean, it's so incredibly fast. With print, something always remains unless you physically destroy it.