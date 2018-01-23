The term "cool wedding hairstyles" seems so incongruous, almost wrong, like an oxymoron or a double negative. Do cool people even get married anymore? Fine, sure, of course they do, but where are they finding their wedding hair inspiration? You can't get that messy texture how-to (perfect for a beachside elopement where not even a celebrity hairstylist is invited) or one-of-a-kind hair accessory from a quick Google image scan, that's for sure.
But, while beauty nabbed from the runway may not necessarily be wearable in the traditional sense, neither is bridal beauty — and believe it or not, the couture shows happening right now in Paris are rife with inspiration for cool (yes, cool) hair ideas for a spring wedding. You'll find fishnet, flowers of all shades, updated veils, and some more unlikely inspiration, ahead.