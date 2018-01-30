If you're one of the "lucky ones" who have someone to squeeze on 14th February, one of the funnest things you can do to prepare is to get your nails done.
Call it cliché, vain, or presumptuous all you want — but the truth is that you never know when a ring might be coming your way. So if you're getting a ring like Cardi B this year, remember that there's nothing wrong with wanting your requisite Facebook photos to look good. But if you're after something a little more timeless than the traditional heart-shaped nail art you'll normally find on this holiday, stick with us.
Ahead, we've rounded up the coolest Valentine's Day-themed manicures to bring to your salon appointment. Best-case scenario: You lock down your soulmate. Worst-case scenario: You're left with a really rad mani.