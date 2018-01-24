Again, it was a busy night in a busy part of town — there were dozens of people walking back and forth across the sidewalk I was on, it was relatively early in the night, and I wasn't necessarily in danger. Still, I felt my heartbeat speed up almost instantly while I was suspended in midair, likely because my brain immediately clocked two things: one, that this man already had a hard time taking no for an answer, and two, that he was at least 6'2" and much larger than my 5'1" frame. I knew in that moment that, had we been somewhere less public, that if he had no intentions of letting me go, this night could have ended very differently. I knew that, on some level, I was leaving this situation because this person was letting me, that if he truly wanted to overpower me, he most certainly could.