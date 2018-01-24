If you're looking for a new job and are as enamoured with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as most of the world seems to be, then you might be very interested in a role currently listed on LinkedIn.
The royal family is on the lookout for a communications assistant, who will work alongside the soon-to-be-married couple, to "[promote] the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience".
If you've seen Netflix's The Crown, you'll know how important reputation management is to the royal household.
If you've seen Netflix's The Crown, you'll know how important reputation management is to the royal household.
The entry-level role on offer is a 12-month fixed-term contract that begins in April 2018, just in time for the royal wedding in May. While the prospects for long-term career development aren't clear, the successful candidate will be based primarily at Buckingham Palace and will accompany the royals on "important visits and engagements" in the UK and overseas.
Advertisement
"Joining this fast-paced and dynamic team, you'll assist senior colleagues with both proactive and reactive communications. You'll organise coverage of set-piece Palace engagements including investitures and garden parties, and provide support as required for off-site engagements," the job spec reads.
The candidate will also need to "[produce] content for a variety of platforms" – sounds very doable to us, although the stakes will be a little higher than maintaining your personal Instagram #aesthetic. "From press announcements and media briefing notes, to social media updates and feature articles; you'll develop your skills as you take on each new challenge."
"The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do," it continues.
"Whether covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences."
The terms aren't bad either. The employee will earn £22k a year and be "rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package" of 33 days holiday per annum including bank holidays, a 15% employer contribution pension scheme, as well as "support for your continued professional development". May the best candidate come out on top.
Read These Next
Advertisement