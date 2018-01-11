Here's another one. 100% unnecessary #plastic packaging on a coconut.— Alex Morss (@morss_alex) January 6, 2018
How do you get away with calling this 'organic' @sainsburys ?!#EnvironmentalVandalism #ExtremeCivilisation #PlasticPollution#BluePlanet @BrendanGodley @ResistingHate @Amelia_Womack @SoilAssociation pic.twitter.com/zRv07LzgDk
Marks and Spencer stores are selling sliced cauliflower as ‘Cauliflower Steak’ with lots of lovely plastic and charging £2 (normally £2.50). A cauliflower costs about 69p from a local veg shop. ? pic.twitter.com/v9ocsIAB0R— Rachel Clarke (@rachclarke27) January 5, 2018
Today’s #plasticfail - @AsdaServiceTeam can you please tell us why individual peppers are more expensive than wrapped ones? #pointlessplastics #plasticpollution #singleuseplastics #plasticfree pic.twitter.com/e5RlPXRpRJ— Plastic fails (@plastic_fails) January 10, 2018
Ok @Tesco what's the deal with this? If u want to buy 2 individual pastries u pay 75p each, so £1.50, & put in small, albeit plastic, bag. However, ur also selling 2 pastries for £1.16 but they come in large #pointlessplastics containers?! A disincentive to do the right thing! pic.twitter.com/ep2Z23Yce3— green gumption (@GreenGumptionUK) January 10, 2018
Why is it that some tea-bags are packed surrounded in #plastic but others aren't? Surely that outer wrap is #PointlessPlastics? I know the tea sometimes comes out the corners; but it's only dried #tea right? pic.twitter.com/Hjmh7aE359— Karen Sutton (@KarenSuttonECO) January 7, 2018
If only nature would find a way to cover these oranges so we didn't need to waste so much plastic on them. pic.twitter.com/00YECaHB4D— Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) March 3, 2016