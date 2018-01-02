The Hair Colour Trend Perfect For Low-Maintenance Girls

In fact, it's been three weeks since the initial cut and colour, and very few people have noticed my hair upon first glance. Yes, the colour has faded just a bit — the green is less bright and the blue is slowly turning into teal — and it might not be as shocking as say, platinum blond. However, I'm pretty happy with having my little secret — call it the "business in the front, party in the back" mentality. Plus, it's so subtle, it won't make my mom cry out of shock.