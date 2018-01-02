This Tube Map Shows Where The Highest Paid Jobs In London Are

If you've resolved to get your career in order in 2018, there's a good chance your salary is high on your hit list. Maybe you're contemplating asking for a raise or thinking about pivoting into a more prosperous industry altogether.
Whatever your intentions, if you live and work in London you'll want to consider new research by Adzuna. The jobs site has created a Tube map featuring average salary data and highlighting which areas of the capital you should be looking at for the highest paid jobs.
Apparently, employees working in the Barbican district in the City earn the most, with average earnings of over £52,700. The area is best known for its arts centre, pricey flats and brutalist architecture and enjoys a far trendier reputation than many other areas where you might expect to see harried City workers.
Next up are Monument and Cannon Street, both of which are on the District and Circle lines, and Bank, also in the City, where you can expect to earn over £51,000.
No surprises for guessing which Tube lines boasted the highest average salaries: the Waterloo and City line (at just under £51,000), which runs betweenWaterloo and Bank, and the Circle line (£47,738), closely followed by the Central line (£46,375).
The least lucrative line? It may have the quickest, most frequent service, but jobs commutable by the Victoria line are unfortunately the lowest paid.
When it comes to specific stations, London's lowest paid jobs are to be found by Uxbridge (£21,786) and Hounslow Central/Hounslow West (both £22,437) in west London, followed by Elm Park and Hornchurch (both at £22,565) in the east.
Kensington & Chelsea may be home to some of the country's most expensive properties and act as a playground for the well-heeled, but the area has some of the lowest salaries, with employees near Sloane Square earning an average of £25,686, South Kensington £26,447 and High Street Kensington £29,367.
How should jobseekers go about taking this data into account? It's as simple as being more aware of a company's location when thinking about where to apply, said Adzuna's cofounder Doug Monro. "Jobseekers hoping for a step up the pay scale can pinpoint better-paid positions by looking closely at location."
The Elizabeth line will make life easier for the highest salaried city commuters among us when it launches next year, Monro continued. It will connect one of these high-paid hotspots – Canary Wharf – to other areas of the capital, including Woolwich in the south, Reading in the west and Brentwood in the east.
