The 5 Hottest Summer Hair Colour Trends Coming Out Of L.A.

Summer is synonymous with being outdoors, going on holiday, and soaking up the longer days in a myriad of fun ways — this we know — but it's also one of the most exciting times to change up your hair colour. Around the same time that our skin starts glowing and our wardrobe changes, we want our hair to match the free spirited, sip-rosé-on-a-rooftop vibe of the fleeting season. And this year, with the beautiful colour and highlighting trends rolling out of the trendiest L.A. salons, it's easier than ever to get the summer colour of your dreams.
Ahead, we've highlighted in-the-know stylists who are sharing all their colour secrets, and in turn, giving us the most screenshot-able, versatile, low-maintenance hair colour trends that summer has ever seen. So, no matter your natural hair colour, length, or texture, read on for ample inspiration on how you can add West Coast vibes to your summer persona.