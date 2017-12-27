The Problem With Ivanka Trump's Go-To Designer

Before becoming a Senior Advisor in the White House, First Daughter Ivanka Trump was a fashion mogul. Her namesake brand, launched in 2011, was aimed at modern, working women who "might not have the luxury of a wardrobe change to match the many different hats they wear throughout the day," and featured clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, and even baby bedding. Since her father was elected into office, her business — much like most other Trump-owned businesses — have become the focus of a discussion of ethics. You see, government officials should not use their role in the government for personal benefit.