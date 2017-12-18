When do you feel like you'll be ready to tell your fans more about that?

SB: "I don’t have any personal life drama. And like, you guys are literally idiots. Like, all of your theories about my life are always wrong. And P.S., you generally find out I'm single, like, a year after I am. I've been doing me for a year, and you all are just pissed? I don’t care if you're pissed; it's not your life. You know? So, in a way, you sort of have to laugh. But also, it is tough to read thousands and thousands of comments of people; them just being, like, 'You have no respect for us and you didn’t tell us,' and it's like, you know what? I had to respect myself in a situation where I didn’t feel respected."