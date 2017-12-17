On the 7th of January, the Golden Globes will take place and aside from a few snubs, we can apparently expect to see several high-profile women wearing all-black on the red carpet.
The reason? They will be protesting. More specifically, this will be a silent protest honouring the many women who worked with (and were affected by) fallen producer Harvey Weinstein. According to some sources, Meryl Streep, a nominee for The Post, will possibly be among the participants.
Rose McGowan, however, isn't impressed.
Upon hearing the news, McGowan called out Streep — who once referred to Harvey Weinstein as "god" — on Twitter.
Advertisement
“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest,” she wrote, referring to Weinstein, whom she has accused of rape. “Your silence is the problem.
"You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” she added, in reference to Weinstein’s estranged wife and Marchesa designer, Georgina Chapman. McGowan also recently called out former Charmed costar Alyssa Milano for supporting Chapman as a friend.
Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 16, 2017
As People noted, Streep spoke out against Weinstein in a statement in October, saying she was “appalled.” She also insisted that she, among many working closely with him, had no idea about the lurid behaviour going on behind closed doors.
“One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew,” Streep's statement read. “Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.”
Streep, it should be noted, hasn’t confirmed whether she’d show up to the Golden Globes in black. However, during an interview with Extra, she didn’t shy away from the idea. “I don't know,” she responded after the host asked if she’d silently protest. “I'm not talking. You gotta tune in, don't ya?”
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement
Advertisement