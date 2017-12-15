Thank you so much to our amazing secret Santas @idriselba and Stormzy for visiting Rainbow ward today. You made our day! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3JZ8BS0Adh— Newham Hospital (@NewhamHospital) December 14, 2017
The internet went wild over a photo of Stormzy and Idris Elba hanging out at a Christmas party with their respective partners earlier this week, and now the pair have been spotted getting into the festive spirit in an altogether more charitable way.
Elba, who hails from Hackney, and Stormzy, from Croydon, donned red Santa suits to surprise children at hospitals in east London and the photo evidence is enough to warm even the coldest of hearts.
The friends handed out gifts and took selfies with unsuspecting young patients at Newham University Hospital and Whipps Cross, which went down as well with staff as it did with the children.
Elba said he wanted to “bring a smile to the children who are unwell.” He told the Evening Standard: “I always wanted to give back in this way, to Children’s Hospitals.
“With a 15-year-old daughter and three-year-old son myself, I can only imagine the anguish and maybe even fear these children and their parents are experiencing."
He continued: “This visit was just a moment for me to hopefully bring a smile to the children who are unwell, in hospital and away from the comfort of their homes during the Christmas period.”
It seems the gesture was much appreciated by the patients' parents, too. The dad of 20-month-old Derek Duncan told the Newham Recorder: “Great to see two mega stars taking time out to dress up as Santa and bringing gifts for our son – a treasured memory. Thank you Newham Hospital.”
Elba and Stormzy have been spotted together before but the recent photo of them at Kadie’s Cocktail Bar & Club in London with their respective girlfriends Sabrina Dhowre and Maya Jama prompted reaction on Twitter, with many people admiring the sheer amount of hotness in a single picture.
