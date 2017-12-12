Nothing like a midnight ice cream to start Christmas right. ???? #Nigella #AtMyTable pic.twitter.com/WfUDpYWQxA— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) December 11, 2017
nigella popping into town for supplies #Nigella pic.twitter.com/Dhhqu7G4ws— Matt Sheriff (@i71Sheriff) December 11, 2017
#Nigella - straight through the door and onto the vodka. She doesn't mess around! pic.twitter.com/DhpgAA2lp1— James Ward (@jamesward01) December 11, 2017
Nigella sprinkling the salt #Nigella pic.twitter.com/yuFBGW8EFw— Matt Sheriff (@i71Sheriff) December 11, 2017
Steady on with the salt #Nigella— Dominic (@yoswansrock) December 11, 2017
The roads need gritting tonight!
Blue planet 3 cancelled as #Nigella has used all the fucking salt in the sea— Rob (@magic_goats) December 11, 2017
'#Nigella At My Table,' A Review: Salt, salt, salt, salt, salt, salt, salt and "a sprinkling of salt."— Amanda (@LockwoodKT) December 11, 2017
#Nigella attempting to kill her guests with salt poisoning!— Geraint (@_fueled_by_tea) December 11, 2017
OK. Loving Nigella this series. But can we talk about how much salt she’s adding to everything? pic.twitter.com/0FO6LXqj5O— David Gregory-Kumar (@DrDavidGK) December 12, 2017
Sprouts and devilled egg's? Going to be a windy Christmas round Nige's #nigella— Chris Durning (@rtisantraveller) December 11, 2017
Find you a man who looks at you the way Nigella looks at fairy Christmas lights #NigellasChristmasTable #nigella pic.twitter.com/PxXcMC6awU— Tweet_Dec The Halls? (@Tweet_Dec) December 11, 2017
God bless #Nigella looking at those Christmas lights. She was on a different planet there. pic.twitter.com/5XzSyCNcoT— Lady Laura (@LawaLaura) December 11, 2017
Yes.....you heard her! Describing crispy duck skin, she did say 'quackling'.#Nigella— Denis Spillane (@spillaneda) December 11, 2017
I know everyone complains about noises on cookery shows but #nigella peeling that orange was fucking sexual— ?Rachel Christmas Dai-ley? (@RachelCDailey) December 11, 2017